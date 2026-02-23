Bengaluru: 19-year-old student accuses 21-year-old of raping her
A 19-year-old first-year BA student from Tamil Nadu has accused Dixson Sandro (21) and his friend Nikhil (35) of drugging and gang-raping her at a villa in Jakkur, Bengaluru, late on February 14 or in the early hours of February 15, 2026.
She met Sandro through Instagram in January and went to a party at a private villa in Jakkur after dinner with a friend that same night.
At the party, she says she was forced to take a pink tablet that left her dizzy and unable to resist.
Both sides have filed FIRs
According to the victim, she partially woke up during the assault and was later locked inside a room.
The accused allegedly threatened her with videos, and one report says the accused alleged an attempted extortion of ₹10 lakh by the victim.
After encouragement from her brother, she filed an FIR following a medical exam.
In response, the accused filed their own FIR claiming extortion by the victim.
Police are investigating both sides but haven't made any arrests yet; they're reviewing CCTV footage and forensic evidence while also looking into claims of threats against the victim.