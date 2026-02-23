Bengaluru: 19-year-old student accuses 21-year-old of raping her

Both sides have filed FIRs

According to the victim, she partially woke up during the assault and was later locked inside a room.

The accused allegedly threatened her with videos, and one report says the accused alleged an attempted extortion of ₹10 lakh by the victim.

After encouragement from her brother, she filed an FIR following a medical exam.

In response, the accused filed their own FIR claiming extortion by the victim.

Police are investigating both sides but haven't made any arrests yet; they're reviewing CCTV footage and forensic evidence while also looking into claims of threats against the victim.