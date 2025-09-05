Next Article
Bengaluru: 24-hour liquor ban ahead of Eid-e-Milad procession
Bengaluru will have a 24-hour liquor ban starting at 6am on Friday, September 5, 2025, to 6am on Saturday, September 6, 2025, for the Eid-e-Milad celebrations.
Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said this move is to keep things peaceful during the big Muslim procession kicking off from Kothanur and Sampigehalli.
Liquor shops, bars will be closed
Expect crowds of up to 60,000 people.
The ban covers Hennur, RM Nagar, Govindapura, KG Halli, DJ Halli, Pulakeshinagar, Bharathinagar, Commercial Street, Shivajinagar (east), and JC Nagar and RT Nagar (north).
All liquor shops and bars will be closed—restaurants can still serve food as usual.
Singh explained it's a preventive measure to avoid any trouble as people head home late at night.