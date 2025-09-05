Bengaluru: 24-hour liquor ban ahead of Eid-e-Milad procession India Sep 05, 2025

Bengaluru will have a 24-hour liquor ban starting at 6am on Friday, September 5, 2025, to 6am on Saturday, September 6, 2025, for the Eid-e-Milad celebrations.

Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said this move is to keep things peaceful during the big Muslim procession kicking off from Kothanur and Sampigehalli.