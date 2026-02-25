Bengaluru: 64-year-old man arrested for inappropriately touching schoolgirls
India
A 64-year-old pen vendor in Bengaluru, Krishnamurthy, has been arrested after allegedly targeting young girls outside a government school by offering them sweets and then behaving inappropriately.
The case came to light when a second-grade student bravely told her parents what happened, leading to his arrest under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.
Police are investigating if there are more victims
After the first report, more students shared similar stories about the vendor.
Police have questioned Krishnamurthy and he's now in judicial custody while they look into whether there are more victims.
The information was subsequently brought to the attention of the school administration.