Bengaluru accounts for 87% of India's metro dowry cases: NCRB
What's the story
Bengaluru has reported the highest number of dowry-related cases among India's metropolitan cities in 2024, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The city recorded 878 such cases, accounting for a staggering 87% of all dowry-related incidents across metro areas. The data is part of the NCRB's Crime in India 2024 report.
Death toll
Delhi leads in dowry deaths
However, while Bengaluru leads in dowry-related cases, it lags behind Delhi in terms of dowry deaths. The national capital recorded 109 dowry death cases in 2024, making it the city with the highest number of such incidents for the fifth consecutive year. This is a slight decline from previous years, when Delhi reported 136 cases in 2021 and 129 in 2022.
Women's safety
Bengaluru also topped list for crimes against women under SLL
The NCRB data also shows that Bengaluru recorded the highest number of cases under the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961. The city reported 878 dowry-related cases out of a total of 1,008 such incidents across all metro cities in India. In addition to this, Bengaluru also topped the list for crimes against women registered under special and local laws (SLL), with 1,051 incidents.
Modesty crimes
Bengaluru reported highest number of incidents of 'outraging modesty'
Bengaluru also recorded the highest number of cases involving criminal force used to outrage a woman's modesty. The city reported 897 such incidents, followed by Mumbai with 857 cases. Meanwhile, at the state level, Karnataka saw a total of 2,947 cases of cruelty against wives by husbands or in-laws. Uttar Pradesh topped this grim list with 21,266 cases.