Bengaluru accounts for 87% of India's metro dowry cases: NCRB

Bengaluru has reported the highest number of dowry-related cases among India's metropolitan cities in 2024, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The city recorded 878 such cases, accounting for a staggering 87% of all dowry-related incidents across metro areas. The data is part of the NCRB's Crime in India 2024 report.

Death toll Delhi leads in dowry deaths However, while Bengaluru leads in dowry-related cases, it lags behind Delhi in terms of dowry deaths. The national capital recorded 109 dowry death cases in 2024, making it the city with the highest number of such incidents for the fifth consecutive year. This is a slight decline from previous years, when Delhi reported 136 cases in 2021 and 129 in 2022.

Women's safety Bengaluru also topped list for crimes against women under SLL The NCRB data also shows that Bengaluru recorded the highest number of cases under the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961. The city reported 878 dowry-related cases out of a total of 1,008 such incidents across all metro cities in India. In addition to this, Bengaluru also topped the list for crimes against women registered under special and local laws (SLL), with 1,051 incidents.

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