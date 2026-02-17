Bengaluru airport shipped 60 million roses this Valentine's season

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport just pulled off a Valentine's Day flex—shipping 60 million roses (that's over 2,700 tons!) to 73 destinations across India and the world during the Valentine's season. Compared to last year, exports jumped by 38% in number and a huge 64% in weight.

Roses landed in NYC, Singapore, London Gatwick, and more Roses from Bengaluru landed everywhere from Singapore and New York City to newly added spots like Los Angeles, London Gatwick, Dallas Fort Worth, Toronto, and Orlando.

For the fifth year running, Bengaluru Airport is still India's top airport for exporting perishables.

Roses' domestic journey Within India, rose shipments hit record highs—up 79% from last year.

Delhi and Kolkata led the charge along with Guwahati and Mumbai, while cities like Kolkata and Lucknow saw their rose orders more than double.