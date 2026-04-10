Bengaluru arrests 29 year old Hemant over 'zombie drug' hoax
India
A 29-year-old named Hemant was arrested in Bengaluru for posting a viral Instagram video claiming someone was on a "zombie drug."
Turns out, the police quickly debunked the rumor: Bengaluru's police commissioner called it a hoax and urged everyone not to fall for such misinformation.
Hemant admits sharing unverified clip, charged
Hemant admitted he recorded and shared the video without checking the facts, later saying he regretted causing panic.
The person in the clip was just on prescribed meds mixed with alcohol for arthritis (no illegal drugs involved).
Police have charged Hemant under cyber law and reminded everyone: double-check before you share anything online.