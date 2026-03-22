Bengaluru auto drivers can now charge you for using fan India Mar 22, 2026

A Bengaluru auto driver's list of "premium" charges (think extra fees for using a fan, getting cold water, or charging your phone) has blown up on social media after Shagun Ohri posted it on X.

The timing's interesting: this comes shortly after the city hiked its base auto fares to ₹36 for the first 2km and ₹18 per km after that.