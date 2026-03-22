Bengaluru auto drivers can now charge you for using fan
A Bengaluru auto driver's list of "premium" charges (think extra fees for using a fan, getting cold water, or charging your phone) has blown up on social media after Shagun Ohri posted it on X.
The timing's interesting: this comes shortly after the city hiked its base auto fares to ₹36 for the first 2km and ₹18 per km after that.
Extra charges for night rides, waiting, and luggage
Night rides (10pm to 5 a.m.) now cost 1.5 times the regular rate, and waiting beyond the first 5 minutes is charged at ₹10 for every 15 minutes of extra waiting.
Luggage under 20kg is free, but anything heavier gets charged extra.
Unions wanted even higher fares
Auto unions actually wanted even higher fares—₹40 base and ₹20 per km—but got less than they asked for.
All autos were required to update their meters by October 2025 and display fare charts inside.