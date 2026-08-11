Bengaluru auto fares surge after transport department bike taxi crackdown
Auto-rickshaw fares in Bengaluru have shot up after the transport department cracked down on bike taxis.
Popular apps like Uber, Ola, and Rapido are charging way above government-fixed rates, almost double, with extra fees for things like pickups and congestion.
For example, Namma Yatri now charges ₹40 for the first 2km plus more for waiting.
Bengaluru commuters urge officials over fares
People are frustrated with confusing fare breakdowns and rising costs, especially since demand for autos has spiked after the crackdown on bike taxis.
Satya Arikutharam, advisor to Nagara mobility app, pointed out that higher aggregator fares tempt drivers to stick with pricier platforms.
Many are urging officials to step in so rides stay affordable, and the transport department says they're looking into complaints.