Bengaluru: BAMUL hikes ghee, butter, paneer prices from Nov 4
India
Bengaluru just got a bit more expensive: dairy staples like ghee, butter, and paneer now cost more after BAMUL's latest price hike from November 4.
A small ghee pack is now ₹95, with butter and paneer also seeing steeper tags.
This comes right after milk prices went up recently, making daily essentials tougher on the wallet.
KSRTC BMTC fares rise, BJP protests
If you rely on busses to get around, fares have jumped too. KSRTC tickets are up by about 23%, and BMTC rides in the city are now 33% to 35% pricier.
The hikes sparked protests from BJP leaders, who handed out roses to male passengers at the KSRTC bus stand to highlight how these increases hit regular folks hardest.