Bengaluru BMTC conductor Krishnamurthy suspended after video shows alleged assault
India
A BMTC bus conductor in Bengaluru has been suspended after a video surfaced online, allegedly showing him assaulting a passenger during his night shift on Route 258SD/1.
The alleged incident occurred on August 2, 2026, and the conductor has been identified as Krishnamurthy from Depot-43.
BMTC says suspension temporary, probe ongoing
BMTC says the suspension is temporary while it investigates what happened.
It is collecting statements from both the conductor and the passenger, checking eyewitness accounts, and reviewing any CCTV footage from the bus.
The corporation emphasized its zero tolerance policy for misconduct and promised that if the allegations are confirmed, strict action will follow to ensure passenger safety and dignity.