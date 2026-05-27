The longest closure is in KG Halli (5am to 2 p.m.), so if that's your route, try Hennur Junction or Lingarajapuram Flyover instead.

Pulakeshinagar will have Millers Road and nearby streets closed from 7am to 12pm traffic here gets rerouted via Bamboo Bazaar Junction and Netaji Road.

In Chamarajpet, starting at 8am the BGS Flyover shuts down: heavy vehicles go through Goods Shed Road while light vehicles take Sirsi Junction.

RT Nagar, Mico Layout, and KS Layout also have morning restrictions; following the diversion plans should keep your commute hassle-free.