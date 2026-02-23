Bengaluru: College student alleges rape by man who hosted party
A 19-year-old student from Tamil Nadu reported being drugged and raped by an individual named in reports variously as Dixson Sandro (21) and Nikhil (35) at a villa in Jakkur, Bengaluru, on February 14 or in the early hours of February 15.
She said she met one of the accused on Instagram, went to his party after college, and was forced to consume drugs before being sexually assaulted and threatened.
FIR alleging extortion has also been filed
An FIR alleging extortion, claiming the victim tried to extort money by threatening a false case—allegedly with help from someone posing as a journalist—was lodged on February 21 by an individual linked to the accused.
Police have registered an FIR for rape, gang-rape, and criminal intimidation based on the victim's account.
Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage and forensic evidence to clarify what really happened.