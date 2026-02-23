Bengaluru: College student alleges rape by man who hosted party India Feb 23, 2026

A 19-year-old student from Tamil Nadu reported being drugged and raped by an individual named in reports variously as Dixson Sandro (21) and Nikhil (35) at a villa in Jakkur, Bengaluru, on February 14 or in the early hours of February 15.

She said she met one of the accused on Instagram, went to his party after college, and was forced to consume drugs before being sexually assaulted and threatened.