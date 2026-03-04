Bengaluru cops bust ₹10cr drug racket ahead of Holi

CCB is now investigating the apartment owner

This raid marked Karnataka's first seizure of LSD strips on such a scale—over 8,300 strips being sold in the form of artwork, including images of deities, each worth about ₹6,000 on the street.

Alongside that, police found 534gm of charas and five kilos of hydro ganja.

The drugs reportedly came from Thailand via a man named Vincent; now the CCB is also looking into whether the apartment owner was involved in the operation.