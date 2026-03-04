Bengaluru cops bust ₹10cr drug racket ahead of Holi
India
Bengaluru's Central Crime Branch (CCB) busted a massive drug racket at Prestige Finsbury Park in Balagere.
Officers seized nearly ₹10 crore worth of narcotics and arrested two people from Kerala—Ashwin (27) and Mubina (25)—who allegedly planned to supply LSD, hydro ganja, and charas at upcoming Holi parties.
CCB is now investigating the apartment owner
This raid marked Karnataka's first seizure of LSD strips on such a scale—over 8,300 strips being sold in the form of artwork, including images of deities, each worth about ₹6,000 on the street.
Alongside that, police found 534gm of charas and five kilos of hydro ganja.
The drugs reportedly came from Thailand via a man named Vincent; now the CCB is also looking into whether the apartment owner was involved in the operation.