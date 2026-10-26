Bengaluru couple found dead after alleged LPG cylinder leak

A heartbreaking incident in Bengaluru's Kadugondahalli saw a young couple, Akash Basavaraj, 27, and Nagarathna, 24, found dead in their locked room two days after a fire broke out at their home.

The blaze, caused by an alleged LPG cylinder leak, thick smoke engulfed the room.

While other tenants managed to get out, the couple sadly didn't make it.