Bengaluru couple found dead after alleged LPG cylinder leak
India
A heartbreaking incident in Bengaluru's Kadugondahalli saw a young couple, Akash Basavaraj, 27, and Nagarathna, 24, found dead in their locked room two days after a fire broke out at their home.
The blaze, caused by an alleged LPG cylinder leak, thick smoke engulfed the room.
While other tenants managed to get out, the couple sadly didn't make it.
Police file accidental death case
The fire swept through a building with five rented rooms on Tuesday night.
At first, no one realized the couple was missing, until later, when a jammed door was checked and their bodies were discovered inside.
Police have filed an accidental death case and are investigating how things unfolded.
The bodies have been sent for postmortem to confirm the cause of death as the investigation continues.