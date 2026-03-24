Bengaluru couple run ₹38L job scam, arrested
Bengaluru police have arrested a couple and four others for running a huge job scam that tricked more than 450 people with fake promises of district court jobs.
Victims paid large sums, hoping to land roles like process server or assistant, only to find out it was all a setup.
During the bust, police recovered ₹38 lakh in cash from the accused.
Police working to track down other suspects still on run
Operating out of Sahakar Nagar, the group used agents to collect documents and fees, sometimes in cash, sometimes online.
They handed out fake appointment letters and selection lists with forged seals, making everything look official.
Two cases are now registered as police work to track down more victims and other suspects still on the run.
If you believe you were scammed, consider reporting the matter to Bengaluru police or your local police station.