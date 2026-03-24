Bengaluru couple run ₹38L job scam, arrested

Police working to track down other suspects still on run

Operating out of Sahakar Nagar, the group used agents to collect documents and fees, sometimes in cash, sometimes online.

They handed out fake appointment letters and selection lists with forged seals, making everything look official.

Two cases are now registered as police work to track down more victims and other suspects still on the run.

If you believe you were scammed, consider reporting the matter to Bengaluru police or your local police station.