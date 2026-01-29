Bengaluru couple stole gold worth ₹1.5cr using disguises, arrested
A Bengaluru couple, Gayatri (33) and Srikanth (42), were arrested; police recovered 398gm of gold jewelry valued at about ₹60 lakh from women at temples, fairs, markets, and even on city busses.
Their trick? Disguises—Gayatri spent lakhs each month on makeup and sarees to blend in so no one would suspect her.
She admitted, "When I visited temples and fairs dressed well, no one suspected me."
How police cracked the case
The investigation began after a woman reported her gold chain stolen at a temple in April.
Police used CCTV footage to track the couple down and caught them near Kammanahalli bus stand.
Some of the couple's stolen gold was pledged at a bank in Hebbagodi and some sold at a Mysuru shop, where 40gm were seized on Jan 23.
The couple—repeat offenders—are now in judicial custody as police continue recovering more of the stolen loot.