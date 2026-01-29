Bengaluru couple stole gold worth ₹1.5cr using disguises, arrested

How police cracked the case

The investigation began after a woman reported her gold chain stolen at a temple in April.

Police used CCTV footage to track the couple down and caught them near Kammanahalli bus stand.

Some of the couple's stolen gold was pledged at a bank in Hebbagodi and some sold at a Mysuru shop, where 40gm were seized on Jan 23.

The couple—repeat offenders—are now in judicial custody as police continue recovering more of the stolen loot.