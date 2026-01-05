Next Article
Bengaluru couple's taxi argument goes viral, causes road panic
India
A video of a couple arguing in a moving taxi near Bengaluru airport has grabbed attention online.
In the clip, the woman props the rear door open with her leg while her husband urges the driver to keep going—leaving commuters on the busy road visibly alarmed.
How authorities handled it
The cab finally stopped at a CISF checkpoint, where a biker confronted the driver and a CISF officer stepped in to calm things down.
Police have since launched an investigation and confirmed that it was all sparked by an argument between the couple.
No immediate legal action has been taken, but officials are looking into it further.