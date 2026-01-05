Next Article
Delhi riots: SC denies bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
India
The Supreme Court has refused bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, who are accused of playing key roles in the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.
The violence broke out during protests against the CAA and NRC, leaving 53 people dead and over 700 injured.
Why were Khalid and Imam denied bail?
Imam was arrested for allegedly encouraging blockades that could cut off Assam, while Khalid is accused of planning secret meetings and blockades.
The court said there's enough initial evidence under anti-terror laws (UAPA) to keep them in jail for now.
Interestingly, other accused like Gulfisha Fatima and Meeran Haider were granted bail, but Khalid and Imam will have to wait before they can reapply.