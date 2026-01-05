Delhi riots: SC denies bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam

Why were Khalid and Imam denied bail?

Imam was arrested for allegedly encouraging blockades that could cut off Assam, while Khalid is accused of planning secret meetings and blockades.

The court said there's enough initial evidence under anti-terror laws (UAPA) to keep them in jail for now.

Interestingly, other accused like Gulfisha Fatima and Meeran Haider were granted bail, but Khalid and Imam will have to wait before they can reapply.