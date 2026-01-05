Why SC denied bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam

The Supreme Court on Monday denied bail to 2020 Delhi riots accused Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam , who have been in custody for over five years. The court ruled that a delay in trial cannot be used as a "trump card" for granting bail. Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria observed that both Khalid and Imam played a "central role" in the alleged conspiracy behind the riots.

Court What prosecution materials disclosed The court observed that prosecution materials prima facie disclosed "a central and formative role" and "involvement in the level of planning, mobilization and strategic direction extending beyond episodic and localized acts." The court, however, granted bail to five other accused in the case: Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Mohammad Saleem Khan, Shadab Ahmed and Shifa ur Rehman. At the same time, the court stressed that granting them bail doesn't dilute allegations against them.

Bail conditions Court grants bail to 5 co-accused The five will be released on around 12 conditions and any violation may lead to cancellation of their bail. The court noted that all the defendants are not on the same footing because their roles differ. The bench said, "Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam stand on a qualitatively different footing as compared to other accused." The court allowed Khalid and Imam to apply for bail again after the examination of protected witnesses or after one year from the present order.

Legal perspective Court's stance on trial delays and national security The Supreme Court also examined issues related to prolonged incarceration and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). It reiterated that while the right to a speedy trial is constitutional, delays in prosecution cannot be treated as punishment. The court emphasized that national security allegations require heightened judicial scrutiny and each accused's role under UAPA must be carefully evaluated.