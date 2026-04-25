Bengaluru cyclist's viral Silk Board flyover dispute alleges unfair toll
India
A video of a cyclist arguing with toll staff on Bengaluru's Silk Board-Electronic City flyover has gone viral, stirring up social media.
The cyclist claimed he was unfairly asked to pay a toll, even though bikes aren't allowed on this elevated road (a rule clearly posted at the entrance).
Toll authorities: cyclist warned not charged
Toll authorities say no money was taken and that only permitted vehicles are ever charged.
The cyclist was stopped only to warn him for entering a restricted zone, an official shared.
The incident has sparked wider questions online about why bicycles are banned from certain roads and how these rules are enforced.