Bengaluru day care worker arrested after sharing Capgemini abuse videos
India
A Bengaluru day care worker was arrested after sharing videos showing young children being mistreated at the Capgemini tech park day care.
The clips, which quickly went viral, revealed children as young as two placed inside a washing machine drum and locked in bathrooms by caregivers.
Videos spark concerns over whistleblower protections
The videos quickly went viral online, leading to police complaints and criticism online.
Many people pointed out that India doesn't have strong protections for whistleblowers, with one viral post saying, "She became a whistleblower and exposed the horrific crimes. She should have been rewarded. She has been arrested."
A few users even called for crowdfunding support for the woman, highlighting concern for those who speak up against wrongdoing.