Bengaluru day care worker arrested after sharing Capgemini abuse videos

Videos spark concerns over whistleblower protections

The videos quickly went viral online, leading to police complaints and criticism online.

Many people pointed out that India doesn't have strong protections for whistleblowers, with one viral post saying, "She became a whistleblower and exposed the horrific crimes. She should have been rewarded. She has been arrested."

A few users even called for crowdfunding support for the woman, highlighting concern for those who speak up against wrongdoing.