Bengaluru Ebola false alarm highlights Indians's safety in Uganda DRC
India
A recent Ebola scare in Bengaluru, thankfully a false alarm, has put the focus on the safety of thousands of Indians living in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where real outbreaks are happening.
The case involved a 28-year-old woman who returned from Uganda and developed mild symptoms after arrival but tested negative for the virus.
Some nations impose 21-day quarantines for travelers
With more than 80,000 Indians residing in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, concerns are growing as both countries face rising Ebola cases.
Some nations have even started strict 21-day quarantines for travelers from outbreak zones.
The incident is a reminder of how global travel can bring health risks closer to home, and why being prepared matters for everyone.