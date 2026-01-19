Bengaluru engineer loses ₹1.53cr in marriage scam
A 29-year-old software engineer from Whitefield, Bengaluru, says she was cheated out of over ₹1.53 crore by a man she met on a matrimonial site.
The accused, Vijay Raj Gowda, promised marriage and convinced the victim to invest in his company, claiming to be a wealthy entrepreneur with properties worth hundreds of crores.
Gowda's father joined in, posing as a retired official and offering fake guarantees.
Fake identities, threats—and trio still missing
Gowda allegedly hid his real marital status by introducing his wife Soumya as his sister at family meetings.
After taking the money—returning only ₹22 lakh—he reportedly threatened the victim when asked for it back.
Police have filed an FIR against Gowda, his father Boregowda, and Soumya for planned marriage fraud; all three are currently on the run while police investigate.
The case is a reminder to stay cautious on online matchmaking platforms.