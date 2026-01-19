Bengaluru engineer loses ₹1.53cr in marriage scam

Fake identities, threats—and trio still missing

Gowda allegedly hid his real marital status by introducing his wife Soumya as his sister at family meetings.

After taking the money—returning only ₹22 lakh—he reportedly threatened the victim when asked for it back.

Police have filed an FIR against Gowda, his father Boregowda, and Soumya for planned marriage fraud; all three are currently on the run while police investigate.

The case is a reminder to stay cautious on online matchmaking platforms.