Bengaluru engineer Ravi accused of marrying multiple women absconds
India
A Bengaluru engineer named Ravi is on the run after being accused of marrying several women while pretending to be single.
His first wife filed a complaint, saying he married two other women and even got engaged again, all under false claims.
Now, police are searching for him as he remains absconding.
Ravi's secret engagement led to altercation
Ravi married his first wife in January 2024, but things soured quickly over dowry demands and troubling behavior.
By October 2024, he got engaged to another woman without revealing his marriage.
When confronted by the second woman's family, tensions escalated into a physical altercation.
Despite this, Ravi reportedly married a third woman in December 2025 (again hiding the truth about his past) before disappearing from the scene.