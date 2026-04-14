Bengaluru engineer Ravi accused of marrying multiple women absconds

Ravi's secret engagement led to altercation

Ravi married his first wife in January 2024, but things soured quickly over dowry demands and troubling behavior.

By October 2024, he got engaged to another woman without revealing his marriage.

When confronted by the second woman's family, tensions escalated into a physical altercation.

Despite this, Ravi reportedly married a third woman in December 2025 (again hiding the truth about his past) before disappearing from the scene.