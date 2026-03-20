Bengaluru: Ex-student steals professor's gold necklace worth ₹50,000 India Mar 20, 2026

A former student, Elizabeth, is accused of stealing a gold necklace with a ruby pendant from her ex-professor, Dr. Sheela Anthony, in Banasawadi, Bengaluru.

On March 11, Elizabeth visited Dr. Anthony's house claiming she needed to use the washroom.

While inside, she was caught trying to steal jewelry: Dr. Anthony managed to recover her mangalya chain but didn't realize until later that her 45-gram gold necklace was missing.