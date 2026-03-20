Bengaluru: Ex-student steals professor's gold necklace worth ₹50,000
A former student, Elizabeth, is accused of stealing a gold necklace with a ruby pendant from her ex-professor, Dr. Sheela Anthony, in Banasawadi, Bengaluru.
On March 11, Elizabeth visited Dr. Anthony's house claiming she needed to use the washroom.
While inside, she was caught trying to steal jewelry: Dr. Anthony managed to recover her mangalya chain but didn't realize until later that her 45-gram gold necklace was missing.
Police investigating the case
Elizabeth's repeated visits and questions about Dr. Anthony after the incident raised red flags for the professor.
Realizing her valuable necklace was gone, Dr. Anthony filed a complaint at Banasawadi police station.
Police have registered a theft case under section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are currently investigating as of March 20.
The incident has raised concerns about personal safety at home.