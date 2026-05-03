Bengaluru families allege dowry harassment led to 2 women's suicides

Police probe dowry harassment allegations

Vandana was found dead at her Hulimavu home on May 1; her family says her husband, Vikram Shesha, and his relatives pressured her for dowry.

In the second case, Bhuvaneshwari's father alleges that years of dowry demands and abuse from her husband Harish Kumar's family pushed her into depression.

She had even moved back to her parents' house last year after repeated disputes.

Police are now investigating both cases as families seek answers and accountability.