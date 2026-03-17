Bengaluru family tries to send woman father as parcel
A family in Bengaluru tried to send the woman's father as a parcel at a courier office to film a social media reel.
Staff grew suspicious and found the man inside the sack, struggling to breathe.
The family's idea was to poke fun at bus ticket shortages during Ugadi and Ramzan.
Family was let off with a warning
Even after being caught, the family insisted their stunt deserved attention.
Video footage shows staffers opening the sack and finding the man inside, leaving them shocked and alarmed.
The police were alerted and the family was taken to the police station; they later filmed an apology and were let off with a warning not to repeat such acts.
Lesson for all of us
This incident is a wake-up call about how far people might go for online fame. Chasing views isn't worth risking someone's safety.
Sometimes, "funny" content can cross into dangerous territory without anyone meaning it.