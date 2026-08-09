Bengaluru FDA inspects 26 luxury hotels for food safety lapses

Bengaluru's Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA) just did surprise checks at 26 luxury hotels after people complained about bad food and hygiene.

Turns out, a bunch of these fancy places were storing expired food, had spoiled vegetables with fungus, and weren't labeling things properly.

The FDA has issued notices to the concerned Food Business Operators (FBOs), and adjudication proceedings will be initiated under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.