Bengaluru FDA inspects 26 luxury hotels for food safety lapses
Bengaluru's Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA) just did surprise checks at 26 luxury hotels after people complained about bad food and hygiene.
Turns out, a bunch of these fancy places were storing expired food, had spoiled vegetables with fungus, and weren't labeling things properly.
The FDA has issued notices to the concerned Food Business Operators (FBOs), and adjudication proceedings will be initiated under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
Hotels storing expired food and mislabeling
Big names like The Lalit Ashok and Radisson Blu The Atrium were caught with huge amounts of expired milk and food: think 32-liter of expired milk at The Lalit Ashok and 105kg of expired items at Radisson Blu The Atrium.
Taj Yeshwantpur had 72kg of meat and fish seized.
Other issues included mixing up vegetarian and nonvegetarian foods and ignoring labeling rules.
FDA teams also collected samples for laboratory testing to see just how bad things are.