Bengaluru hotels and restaurants hike food prices by 10-15%
India
Eating out in Bengaluru just got pricier. Hotels and restaurants have bumped up food prices by 10% to 15%.
Classic breakfast picks like dosa are now crossing ₹100 at some spots, and idli prices are also being revised, and even your daily tea or coffee is a bit more expensive.
Regulars are definitely feeling the pinch.
Ingredient costs prompt menu revisions
Behind these price jumps are rising ingredient costs: rice alone has shot up from ₹65 to ₹95 per kilogram, with pulses, milk, and curd not far behind.
To cope, some places have revised their menus, and prices of other popular items, including idli, are also being revised.
Each restaurant is handling the squeeze differently, but everyone's feeling the pressure.