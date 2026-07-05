Bengaluru imposes strict potable water bans amid El Nino shortage

BWSSB mandates aerators, fines ₹5,000

To help save more water, every home and building must install aerators, which can cut usage by up to one-half.

BWSSB Chairperson Dr. Manjula said public cooperation would be crucial in conserving water amid the prevailing weather conditions.

If you don't follow the new rules or skip installing aerators, you could face fines starting at ₹5,000, and even see your water supply reduced by up to 50%.