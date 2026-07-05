Bengaluru imposes strict potable water bans amid El Nino shortage
India
Bengaluru's water board has rolled out strict rules to tackle the city's monsoon shortage, thanks to El Nino.
From now on, using drinking water for things like washing cars, watering gardens, cleaning roads, or construction is off-limits.
Even swimming pools have to switch from potable water to treated or approved sources.
BWSSB mandates aerators, fines ₹5,000
To help save more water, every home and building must install aerators, which can cut usage by up to one-half.
BWSSB Chairperson Dr. Manjula said public cooperation would be crucial in conserving water amid the prevailing weather conditions.
If you don't follow the new rules or skip installing aerators, you could face fines starting at ₹5,000, and even see your water supply reduced by up to 50%.