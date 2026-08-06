Bengaluru interior designer Sani Krishna sues Rapido over 20L+ bills

After multiple surgeries, Krishna says she is still not discharged and accuses Rapido of negligence.

She shared on Instagram that the company only offered ₹1 lakh in insurance despite her legal notice, calling their safety promises misleading.

"I want them to be held accountable, not just for the accident but also for how they handled things afterward," she said, urging stricter rules for ride-hailing apps.

Her video has sparked public support and stories from others with similar experiences.