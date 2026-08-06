Bengaluru interior designer Sani Krishna sues Rapido over 20L+ bills
Sani Krishna, a 32-year-old interior designer from Bengaluru, is taking legal action against Rapido after a serious accident this year left her critically injured and facing over ₹20 lakh in medical bills.
The crash happened near Bagmane Tech Park when her Rapido rider allegedly tried to overtake unsafely, causing the bike to lose balance and throw her onto the road, where she was hit by a tractor.
Sani Krishna says Rapido offered 1L
After multiple surgeries, Krishna says she is still not discharged and accuses Rapido of negligence.
She shared on Instagram that the company only offered ₹1 lakh in insurance despite her legal notice, calling their safety promises misleading.
"I want them to be held accountable, not just for the accident but also for how they handled things afterward," she said, urging stricter rules for ride-hailing apps.
Her video has sparked public support and stories from others with similar experiences.