Bengaluru IT officer conned by fake astrologer in ₹35L scam
India
A Bengaluru income tax officer was duped by a man posing as an astrologer who promised career success through rituals.
The accused, Shekhar Subbu from Tamil Nadu, convinced the officer to hand over gold and silver ornaments worth ₹35 lakh after gaining his trust with a small ritual.
Instead of returning for the promised ceremony, Subbu disappeared with the valuables.
Police urge people to be cautious
After the officer reported the scam, police tracked down and arrested Subbu in Tamil Nadu.
Efforts are on to recover the stolen items and check if others have fallen for similar tricks.
Police are urging people to be cautious about anyone claiming supernatural powers or offering quick fixes for life problems.