Bengaluru lawyer assaulted after asking man not to urinate
India
Late Wednesday night (Feb. 12, 2026), Bengaluru lawyer Adarsh Gangal was allegedly assaulted on Church Street after he asked a man to stop urinating on a building driveway.
When his request was ignored, Gangal attempted to photograph the individual on his mobile phone.
One of the 3 men was identified as Satish
Instead, the man and two others turned on him: they allegedly tried to grab his phone, one allegedly struck him, breaking his glasses, and they are accused of deleting the photo.
Security staff stepped in and identified one attacker as Satish.
Gangal filed a complaint and an FIR was registered with police, and he says he can recognize the other two involved as well.