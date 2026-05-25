Bengaluru man duped of ₹16.24L by fake Mumbai Crime Branch
A 76-year-old man from Bengaluru was tricked out of ₹16.24 lakh after scammers, posing as Mumbai Crime Branch officers, accused him of money laundering and threatened him with fake criminal charges.
They even staged a phony virtual court hearing to pressure him into paying up.
The police have registered a case and are investigating.
Fake video court prompted transfer
The fraudsters first called the victim on WhatsApp, claiming he was involved in illegal activities and that his bank account was linked to crores in money laundering.
When he said he couldn't travel due to health reasons, they set up a fake video "court" where someone acted as a judge and threatened arrest and assured bail.
Scared by their threats, the man transferred the money before realizing it was all a scam.