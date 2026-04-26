Bengaluru man Harish arrested after allegedly assaulting and abandoning wife
Bengaluru police have arrested a man named Harish after he allegedly assaulted and abandoned his 18-year-old wife when she became pregnant.
The two met while she was still in school: Harish used to give her rides between home and college, which eventually led to their relationship and marriage last May.
They moved near Dasarahalli Metro Station soon after.
Victim says baby died, files complaint
According to the victim, Harish started abusing her repeatedly after their marriage. When he found out about her pregnancy, he left her.
She returned to her mother's house and gave birth on April 12, but heartbreakingly lost the baby due to health issues.
She has since filed a complaint against Harish for deception, assault, and abandonment. Police are now investigating the case further to ensure justice is served.