Bengaluru man Harish arrested after allegedly assaulting and abandoning wife

Victim says baby died, files complaint

According to the victim, Harish started abusing her repeatedly after their marriage. When he found out about her pregnancy, he left her.

She returned to her mother's house and gave birth on April 12, but heartbreakingly lost the baby due to health issues.

She has since filed a complaint against Harish for deception, assault, and abandonment. Police are now investigating the case further to ensure justice is served.