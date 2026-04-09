Bengaluru man Harish P. killed by tractor during temple procession
India
A heartbreaking accident in Bengaluru: 26-year-old Harish P. lost his life after being run over by a tractor during an early morning temple procession, while he was out handing invitations for his upcoming wedding.
The tractor, carrying a temple idol, lost control on a slope and struck Harish.
Family protests as police probe negligence
Harish's family is devastated and has staged protests at Freedom Park, calling for justice and accountability from both the driver, who fled the scene, and the event organizers.
Police say they are investigating negligence and promise, We will take strict action against anyone found guilty.