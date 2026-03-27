Bengaluru man Srinivas brings Ranjith's body, confesses to murder
India
A 30-year-old Bengaluru man, Srinivas, walked into Bannerghatta police station carrying his brother-in-law Ranjith's body and confessed to murder.
The incident reportedly stemmed from personal issues involving Srinivas's younger sister and has left the local community stunned.
Srinivas arrested after Bilwaradahalli rod attack
Srinivas had called Ranjith out to Bilwaradahalli, pretending they'd work things out, but ended up attacking him with a metal rod.
Police have arrested Srinivas and are investigating the timeline of events while waiting on postmortem results for more details.
The case highlights how family disputes can spiral out of control, and a deeper investigation is ongoing.