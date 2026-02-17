Bengaluru man tries to rape 3-year-old girl, arrested India Feb 17, 2026

A 59-year-old man in Bengaluru was arrested after allegedly trying to sexually assault a three-year-old girl.

On Monday afternoon, February 16, 2026, between about 2:00-2:30pm he reportedly lured her with something while she was playing outside his house and tried to rape her.

When her parents noticed she was missing, they searched and found her with the accused, then handed him over to the police.