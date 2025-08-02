Bengaluru Metro saves a life by transporting liver in train

A medical team brought the liver to Whitefield Metro Station at 8:38pm. After quick checks and paperwork, metro staff got everything moving—the train left at 8:42pm and reached R.R. Nagar by 9:48pm. From there, an ambulance took over for the last stretch to the hospital.

The liver came from a young accident victim and was desperately needed by a patient fighting severe hepatitis.

Dr. Mahesh Gopasetty, who led the transplant, said using the metro made all the difference by cutting delays and keeping the organ healthy.

The surgery went well, and right now, that patient is stable in ICU—proof that smart teamwork really can save lives.