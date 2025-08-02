Bengaluru Metro saves a life by transporting liver in train
Bengaluru just pulled off something amazing—Namma Metro helped deliver a donated liver across the city in record time.
Instead of the usual three-hour road trip stuck in traffic, the metro zipped the organ 31km in just 66 minutes, making sure it got to Sparsh Hospital fast enough to save a life.
The entire process took just over an hour
A medical team brought the liver to Whitefield Metro Station at 8:38pm.
After quick checks and paperwork, metro staff got everything moving—the train left at 8:42pm and reached R.R. Nagar by 9:48pm.
From there, an ambulance took over for the last stretch to the hospital.
The liver was crucial for a patient fighting severe hepatitis
The liver came from a young accident victim and was desperately needed by a patient fighting severe hepatitis.
Dr. Mahesh Gopasetty, who led the transplant, said using the metro made all the difference by cutting delays and keeping the organ healthy.
The surgery went well, and right now, that patient is stable in ICU—proof that smart teamwork really can save lives.