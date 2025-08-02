Next Article
Delhi-Dehradun expressway to launch by October: What we know
Big news for anyone traveling between Delhi and Dehradun—the new 210km expressway is almost ready and set to launch by October 2025.
Once open, this six-lane highway will slash travel time from over six hours to just about two-and-a-half.
The goal? Less traffic, smoother rides, and much better city-to-city connections.
Route and eco-efforts
The route starts near Delhi's Akshardham Temple and winds through several cities before reaching Dehradun, with a handy spur toward Haridwar for those heading to the hills or pilgrimage spots.
Plus, the project comes with major eco-efforts—nearly 18,000 trees transplanted already and over 50,000 more planned along the road.
All told, it's designed for faster travel that doesn't forget about nature.