Delhi-Dehradun expressway to launch by October: What we know

Route and eco-efforts

The route starts near Delhi's Akshardham Temple and winds through several cities before reaching Dehradun, with a handy spur toward Haridwar for those heading to the hills or pilgrimage spots.

Plus, the project comes with major eco-efforts—nearly 18,000 trees transplanted already and over 50,000 more planned along the road.

All told, it's designed for faster travel that doesn't forget about nature.