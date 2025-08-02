Next Article
Manipur landslides: IAF airlifts food to reconnected villages
After heavy rains triggered over 90 landslides and left several villages in Manipur cut off, the Indian Air Force stepped in, flying in 5,300kg of much-needed food to Churachandpur district.
The week-long downpour had caused serious shortages and made it tough for locals to get basic essentials.
Road crews working non-stop to clear debris
The IAF used Mi-17 helicopters for nine separate trips, dropping off rice, pulses, and other supplies to hard-to-reach places like Henglep sub-division, Santing, and Saichang.
Meanwhile, road crews from NHIDCL are working non-stop to clear debris and reconnect these isolated communities so help can keep coming.