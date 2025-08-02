Next Article
Assam: 3 brothers torture men with salt, chili water
In Assam's Golaghat district, two young men were violently attacked by three brothers who suspected them of theft.
The assault in Sarupathar's Gelabil area involved torture with salt and chili water.
A video of the incident quickly spread online, sparking outrage and leading to the victims being hospitalized.
Brothers were associated with BJP, AASU
The attackers—Raju Shreshtha (BJP local leader), Shasanka Shreshtha (AASU regional head), and Ranjit Shreshtha—were expelled from their organizations after the video surfaced.
Police have registered a criminal case for assault and are actively searching for the brothers, who have been missing since the incident.
Public calls for justice continue as the investigation unfolds.