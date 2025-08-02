Shubhanshu Shukla's reality check after landing back on Earth
After spending 20 days in space, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla had a funny reality check with gravity when he got back to Houston.
He let go of his laptop, expecting it to float like it did on the space station—but it dropped straight to the floor (thankfully, onto a carpet).
It's a small but real reminder of how much astronauts have to readjust when they return home.
Shukla also found everyday things—like holding his phone—suddenly felt weird and heavy.
His body had gotten so used to zero gravity that normal balance and coordination took some time to come back.
That's why astronauts go through special rehab programs after landing, helping them get steady on their feet again.
As astronaut Peggy Whitson puts it, moving slowly and carefully is key when you're getting used to life back on Earth.