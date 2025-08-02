Shubhanshu Shukla's reality check after landing back on Earth

Shukla also found everyday things—like holding his phone—suddenly felt weird

Shukla also found everyday things—like holding his phone—suddenly felt weird and heavy.

His body had gotten so used to zero gravity that normal balance and coordination took some time to come back.

That's why astronauts go through special rehab programs after landing, helping them get steady on their feet again.

As astronaut Peggy Whitson puts it, moving slowly and carefully is key when you're getting used to life back on Earth.