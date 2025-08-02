BRO to build tunnels at high-altitude passes in eastern Ladakh
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is working on new tunnels and high-altitude passes in eastern Ladakh to keep roads open year-round—even through brutal winters.
This is all part of Project Himank, which focuses on NH 3, a key route near the China border that's crucial for moving troops and supplies.
Why it matters
Eastern Ladakh's roads often shut down in winter, making things tough for both locals and the military.
With tunnels planned at Baralacha and Tanglang passes—and eight of the world's highest motorable passes included—BRO hopes to make travel smoother no matter the season.
They're even using new pre-cast tech to speed up work despite only having six months a year to build.
For anyone interested in how infrastructure shapes borders and daily life, this project is a big deal.