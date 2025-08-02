UP man kills wife, 7-months-pregnant, over marital issues
In Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, a man named Ravi Shankar allegedly murdered his seven-month-pregnant wife Sapna on August 2.
The couple had been dealing with marital problems since their January wedding, and Sapna had moved in with her sister five months ago.
On the day of the incident, Shankar went to her sister's house, took Sapna upstairs, locked the door, and stabbed her multiple times.
Police arrest man without resistance
Neighbors and family members heard Sapna's desperate pleas for help during the attack.
When police arrived and broke down the door, they found Shankar calmly sitting next to his wife's body.
He was arrested without any resistance.
A murder case has been filed and Sapna's body has been sent for postmortem as police continue their investigation into this tragic case of domestic violence.