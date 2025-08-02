Next Article
Porsche case: Accused granted 3-day temporary bail for attending funeral
Aditya Avinash Sood, arrested for allegedly helping cover up the deadly Pune Porsche crash, has been granted three days of temporary bail by the Bombay High Court.
The May 19 accident involved a speeding Porsche, reportedly driven by an intoxicated minor, which killed two IT professionals.
Sood is accused of trying to swap blood samples to shield the minor from charges.
Court grants bail on ₹25,000 bond
Sood's lawyer requested interim bail so he could attend his father's funeral after his sudden passing on August 1.
The court agreed, allowing Sood out from August 2-5 on a ₹25,000 bond.
This high-profile case has led to multiple arrests—including hospital staff—as investigations and court hearings continue.