Porsche case: Accused granted 3-day temporary bail for attending funeral India Aug 02, 2025

Aditya Avinash Sood, arrested for allegedly helping cover up the deadly Pune Porsche crash, has been granted three days of temporary bail by the Bombay High Court.

The May 19 accident involved a speeding Porsche, reportedly driven by an intoxicated minor, which killed two IT professionals.

Sood is accused of trying to swap blood samples to shield the minor from charges.