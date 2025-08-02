Bihar MLA's alleged assault on doctors sparks state-wide stir

Both sides have filed complaints

Both Anand and the hospital have filed police complaints. Anand denies any assault, saying it was actually the staff who misbehaved with him and his wife.

He's also known for his political background—he switched parties before the 2024 trust vote and is the son of ex-MP Anand Mohan, who was released from jail in 2023.

Police are still investigating as calls grow for a fair probe, and meanwhile, doctors are sticking to their strike until they feel safe at work.

```