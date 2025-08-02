Bihar MLA's alleged assault on doctors sparks state-wide stir
Things got tense at AIIMS Patna after JD(U) MLA Chetan Anand, his wife Dr. Ayushi Singh, and their armed guards allegedly forced their way into the Trauma Centre without permission on July 30.
Resident doctors say Anand's group assaulted security staff—one guard was reportedly hit with a pistol butt—and threatened doctors while waving guns around.
The fallout? Doctors launched an indefinite strike from July 31, putting many hospital services on hold.
Both sides have filed complaints
Both Anand and the hospital have filed police complaints. Anand denies any assault, saying it was actually the staff who misbehaved with him and his wife.
He's also known for his political background—he switched parties before the 2024 trust vote and is the son of ex-MP Anand Mohan, who was released from jail in 2023.
Police are still investigating as calls grow for a fair probe, and meanwhile, doctors are sticking to their strike until they feel safe at work.
