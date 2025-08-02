Next Article
Madhya Pradesh: 3 students drown in waterfall during picnic
Three Class 12 students—Tarun Sharma (17), Akshat Soni (17), and Ashwin Jat (18)—tragically drowned at Bildha waterfall in Narsinghpur after heading there post-college.
When they didn't return home, police launched a search that ended with the recovery of their bodies late at night.
Police investigating how this happened
The rescue, led by Suatala police's B L Tyagi, took place about 45km from the district center and continued past midnight.
After post-mortems, the boys were returned to their families.
Police have started investigating how this happened, as the local community mourns their loss.