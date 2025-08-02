Next Article
Delhi LG Saxena reshuffles 23 IAS, DANICS officers
Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena just switched up 23 senior IAS and DANICS officers to boost how things run in the city.
The changes kick in right away—Sandeep Kumar is now Principal Secretary (IT) on top of his other big roles, all part of a push for smoother government work.
New responsibilities for select officers
Vikas Anand gets extra duties as Secretary (Information and Publicity), while Shurbir Singh will handle Finance, GAD, and Power.
Prince Dhawan is stepping up IT responsibilities at Delhi Transport Corporation and GSDL.
There are also new tasks for Tapasya Raghav in health and Sachin Rana in vigilance—all aimed at better teamwork across departments.