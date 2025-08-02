Next Article
Amarnath Yatra paused for urgent repairs, thousands of pilgrims stranded
The Amarnath Yatra has been paused starting August 3, 2025, after heavy rains damaged the main tracks.
The pilgrimage, which kicked off on July 3 and was set to end August 9, is now on hold for urgent repairs.
Officials say both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes are closed for safety—leaving thousands of pilgrims affected.
Attendance drop this year
Attendance dropped this year, with about 4.1 lakh people joining the yatra compared to 5.1 lakh last year.
Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri explained that repairing the tracks is a top priority, noting that with all the workers and equipment needed for maintenance, it's just not possible to keep the yatra running right now.